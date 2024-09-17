Lord Commey Cited For Contempt: In Brazen Tse-Addo land grab saga

Lord Oblitey Commey

Lord Oblitey Commey, Director of Operations at the presidency, is embroiled in a land dispute with Sinocom Development Communication Technology Ghana Ltd over a 3.35-acre plot at Tse Addo, Accra.

Despite facing contempt charges and a court restraining order, Commey allegedly resumed development on the land on September 14, 2024, using force.



The land dispute, involving alleged forged documents, has resulted in multiple evictions and property destruction, with military and police support.

Both parties are in court, with Commey expected to appear on contempt charges, raising questions about his compliance.



