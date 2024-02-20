Lordina Foundation makes donation to Market Women Association in Accra

Lordina Mahama

The Market Women Association in the Greater Accra Region received steadfast support from former First Lady Lordina Mahama during their 63rd Annual Thanksgiving.

At the event, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), represented Mrs. Lordina Mahama, along with several members of the party.



Mrs. Mahama made a generous donation comprising assorted drinks, water, canned fish, and a significant sum of GH¢25,000 to the market women.



As the founder of the renowned Lordina Foundation, Mrs. Mahama not only provided tangible assistance but also facilitated a sponsored health talk to promote the well-being of the women.

During the event, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, speaking on behalf of Mrs. Lordina Mahama, encouraged the market women to prioritize unity and togetherness. She emphasized the importance of women uniting to overcome challenges and achieve greater success.



The President of the Greater Accra Market Women Association, Madam Mercy Naa Afrowa Needjan, and her team expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture. Mrs. Lordina Mahama's commitment to philanthropy and community development continues to have a positive impact, uplifting the lives of those in need.



Accompanying Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang were party dignitaries, including Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Obuobia Darko Opoku, and other influential leaders of the party.