Lordina Foundation signs agreement with International School of Accra 

The deal will provide scholarships for brilliant but needy students

Source: GNA

The Lordina Foundation and the International School of Accra (ISA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide scholarships for brilliant but needy students.

The ceremony which was attended by the Board of Directors of the Lordina Foundation and the Principal and Board Members of ISA, symbolised their mutual commitment to using education as a catalyst for social change.



Under the terms of the MoU, the Lordina Foundation will nominate one deserving student every year for enrolment in either the Cambridge programme (Grade 1 to A level) or the International Baccalaureate Diploma (Grades 11 and 12) at the International School of Accra.



Pastor Kwame Boateng-Sarpong, a Board Member of the Lordina Foundation, praised the signifi cance of the partnership, hailing it as a testament to the collective dedication towards fostering positive change.







He also expressed gratitude to ISA for its generosity in offering the scholarship.



Pastor Boateng-Sarpong noted that such acts demonstrated the genuine essence of education as a powerful tool for bringing change in society.

Representing the ISA, Professor Elsie Effah Kauffman shared her personal journey, emphasising the critical role scholarships played in her education.



She also expressed the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing deserving students with opportunities to pursue their dreams.



Professor Kauffman acknowledged the invaluable support provided by the Lordina Foundation in championing similar causes, making their collaboration a natural



progression towards a shared vision of empowerment through education.



The partnership offers a pathway to realise the full potential of bright yet disadvantaged youth, giving them a chance to contribute meaningfully to society.