Lordina Mahama advocates peace and unity among Bono

Former First Lady Lordina Mahama, speaking at the 2024 Beko Bono festival in Techiman, called for unity among the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo people, emphasizing that development relies on collective effort.

She praised the region's rich culture and economic potential, urging continued unity despite recent regional divisions.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Nana Agyemang Badu II, President of the Bono House of Chiefs, announced plans to build factories to create youth jobs and personally donated GHS 700,000 to support a key project in the Techiman area. The event drew significant political and traditional leaders.



