Lordina Mahama advocates women's solidarity and support on International Women's Day

Lordina Mahama

Lordina Dramani Mahama, the former First Lady and President of the Lordina Foundation, has urged women and girls to support and celebrate each other and to stand together in solidarity.

She emphasized the importance of women and girls supporting and uplifting one another and encouraged them to understand how crucial it is.



On the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, 2024, Mrs. Mahama delivered a message to all women, in which she stated that women have a responsibility to ensure that every woman and girl "feels valued in all aspects of society."



The theme for this year's IWD is "Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress," with a focus on addressing economic disempowerment, while the campaign theme is "Inspire Inclusion."

International Women's Day is celebrated globally to highlight and address gender inequalities and celebrate women's achievements, raise awareness about persistent challenges, and promote gender parity.



The celebration fosters a collective commitment to advancing women's rights, encouraging inclusivity, and striving for a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities and recognition.



