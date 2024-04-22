Lordina Mahama empowers young women at Singles Camp Meeting

Lordina Mahama

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, shared timeless wisdom with young women attending a singles camp meeting, advising them to embrace their singleness as a period of personal and spiritual development.

Addressing participants at the 2024 Young Singles Camp Meeting of the Assemblies of God Church held at the AGGAR Retreat and Resort Centre in Shai Hills, Mrs. Mahama stressed the importance of cherishing this phase of life.



Encouraging young women to utilize their singlehood to pursue their dreams and aspirations before entering into marriage, Mrs. Mahama highlighted the significance of building individual capacities.



Drawing from her experience as a certified counselor, she underscored the value of education, vocational skills acquisition, and striving to achieve one's full potential.



Mrs. Mahama also emphasized the importance of self-care and appearance, urging young women to prioritize their well-being and maintain a positive mindset.

She emphasized that self-care extends beyond physical appearance to nurturing one's inner self and spiritual growth through prayer and fellowship.



Additionally, Mrs. Mahama cautioned against the risks associated with youth, such as premarital sex, alcoholism, drug abuse, and adopting an unhealthy lifestyle.



She urged young women to resist peer pressure, practice self-discipline, and prioritize spiritual values in their lives.



In recognition of her generous guidance to the youth of the church and the nation, the leadership of the Young Single Group presented Mrs. Mahama with a citation.