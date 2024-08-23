News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Love and Lies: Steel bender acquitted in Ghana Immigration Service fraud case

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 Mensah was arrested for obtaining GHC12,000 from Francisca Dosu and GHC11,350 from Sandra

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

A steel bender, Wilberforce Mensah, was acquitted in an Adentan Circuit Court after being accused of defrauding two women, who were his romantic partners, by promising them jobs with the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in exchange for cash.

Despite their claims, the court found no concrete evidence against Mensah, concluding that his deceitful promises during the relationships were not enough to convict him.

One of the women, devastated by the ruling, wept in court, unable to recover the money she had given him.

Read full article

Source: GNA