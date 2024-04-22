MASLOC case: Court issues bench warrant for arrest of convicted Sedina Tamakloe

Sedinam Tamakloe

The High Court in Accra has issued an arrest warrant for the arrest of convicted former Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC Sedinam Christine Attionu Tamakloe.

Described as “fugitive” convict in an exparte motion for arrest warrant filed by State Prosecutors, the Court said, the motion is granted as prayed.



The former CEO of MASLOC who had been declared absconded by the High Court was jailed for 10 years in hard labour for causing financial loss to the State on April 15.



Daniel Axim, former head of operations was jailed.



In Court on Monday, April 22, Assistant State Attorney, Yvonne Yaache-Adomako while moving the motion (exparte) for an arrest warrant to be issued said, the fugitive was convicted on all 78 counts.



“I have before you a motion exparte for an arrest warrant to be issued for the arrest of the 2nd respondent convict (Sedina Tamakloe),” Ms.Yaache-Adomako prayed.

While relying also on the motion paper and supporting affidavit as well as the Anexeurs, she said the fugitive was convicted on April 16 after being found guilty for 78 counts.



She submitted that a copy of the judgment and the warrant to commit the fugitive into prison custody to serve her sentence have also been attached.



“We pray humbly that based on the facts and the attached exhibits we have demonstrated sufficient grounds for the issuance for the said warrant to arrest the convict,” the Assistant State Attorney submitted.



“We humbly pray that this court grants our application,” she added.



Justice Lydia Osei Marfo after hearing submissions from the Assistant State Attorney granted the motion as prayed.

“The Application is granted hted as prayed. A Warrant of arrest is hereby issued to the arrest of Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attiounu.



Background



On April 16, absconded former CEO of MASLOC, Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu and interdicted Head of Operations, Daniel Axim were convicted and sentenced to 10 and five years respectively in hard labour.



This was after the Coury found them found guilty for among other things willfully causing financial loss to the Republic through their actions.



They were convicted on all 78 counts comprising of conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, causing loss to public property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorized Commitment resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering, and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.