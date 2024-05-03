MELPWU calls for immediate recruitment of 2,000 unemployed professionals

The union, speaking at the May Day parade at the Black Star Square in Accra, demanded swift action

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has urged the government to urgently employ over 2,000 qualified medical laboratory science professionals who are currently unemployed due to the lack of financial clearance for their recruitment.

The union, speaking at the May Day parade at the Black Star Square in Accra, demanded swift action from the government to provide financial clearance for the recruitment of these professionals.



According to Graphic Online reports, they warned that without this clearance, they would be forced to take industrial action.



In a statement signed by Dr. Cephas Kofi Akortor, the General Secretary of MELPWU, the union also called for expedited action by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to conclude negotiations with the union on their Conditions of Service.



Failure to address these demands, according to the union, could lead to a strike. They issued a firm ultimatum to the FWSC, stating that if by May 20, 2024, negotiations were not concluded and financial clearance was not provided, they would take necessary steps to safeguard their rights and interests.

The union highlighted that the neglect of their concerns undermined the morale of professionals and jeopardized the quality of healthcare services provided to the public. They emphasized that unemployed professionals were highly skilled individuals who had invested years in training and education, only to find themselves without employment.



Despite the ongoing spending by these professionals to keep their licenses active, the shortage of qualified medical laboratory science professionals in healthcare facilities has forced facility heads to engage the services of these unemployed professionals.



The union stressed the urgent need to address this situation and provide these professionals the opportunity to contribute their expertise to the healthcare sector.



Additionally, the union explained that the absence of their Conditions of Service left their members vulnerable to exploitation and unfair treatment at the workplace. They called for clear guidelines and provisions addressing workload, remuneration, career progression, and workplace safety.