Toobu condemned the Ministry of Interior's interference in the process

Peter Lanchene Toobu, MP for Wa West and member of Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, has raised concerns about alleged irregularities in Ghana's security personnel recruitment, labeling it as "state capture."

He criticized the allocation of recruitment slots among NPP Parliamentary Candidates, leading to confusion among applicants from 2021 and 2022.



Toobu condemned the Ministry of Interior's interference in the process, stressing the need for transparency and merit-based selection to prevent politicization and maintain trust in the system.

He warned that politicizing recruitment could jeopardize national security and undermine democracy.



