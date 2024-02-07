MPs permitted to join independent caucus under new standing orders

Members of Ghana's Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has disclosed that the recently enacted Standing Orders of the House now accommodate the possibility for Members of Parliament (MPs) to form an independent caucus.

This adjustment, effective from Tuesday, February 6th, provides MPs with the option to align with neither the Majority nor the Minority caucus.



During his opening remarks in Parliament, Bagbin emphasized the flexibility introduced by the new standing orders, allowing MPs to belong to an independent caucus, reflecting the evolving nature of parliamentary dynamics.



"The system that we have now allows you to belong to what we call the independent caucus. You don’t need to align with the Minority or the Majority," Bagbin said.

"As I state very often, we can have an independent president in this country without members of parliament. The rules have changed, and this change recognizes the situation that we are in and also prepares for other future scenarios," he added.



In addition to the provision for independent caucuses, the new Standing Orders also bring about a significant change in parliamentary proceedings.MPs will now commence sessions by reciting the National Pledge, marking a symbolic shift in parliamentary traditions.