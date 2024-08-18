News

MPs unable to concentrate on their core duties in parliament due to ‘moneycracy’ – Osei Kyei Mensah

Kyei Mensah Screenshot 2024 08 18 034126.png Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Majority Leader and Suame MP Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has identified excessive spending during party primaries as a major reason why MPs struggle to focus on their parliamentary duties.

In an interview on Abusua FM, he explained that unlike in the past, today's MPs often spend large sums of money during primaries.

This financial burden leads them to engage in activities outside their parliamentary responsibilities to recoup their expenses, which hampers their ability to effectively learn the laws and fulfill their parliamentary duties.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com