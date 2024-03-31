MTN Ghana Foundation commissions advanced robotics center at MEGHIS

This initiative is part of efforts to enhance STEM education

The MTN Ghana Foundation has unveiled a state-of-the-art robotics center at Methodist Girls Senior High School (MEGHIS) in Akuapem Mamfe, Eastern Region.

This initiative is part of efforts to enhance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, preparing students for Ghana's digital economy.



Africa is facing a significant digital skills gap, projected to affect around 230 million individuals by 2030. This shortfall could hinder over half of Africa's population from participating in the digital economy's growth, according to the African Development Bank.



The World Bank highlights the potential economic impact of bridging this gap, with the digital economy having the capacity to add up to $180 billion to Africa's GDP by 2025.



The ultra-modern robotics center at Methodist Girls Senior High School, costing Ghc2,280,489, aims to address this digital divide. The school, known for its achievements in robotics with two world titles, will now have access to cutting-edge resources like LEGO, Rev Robots, and 3D Printer Masking tools.



These tools will enable students to engage in hands-on learning, coding, AI research, and advanced design skills, expanding their STEM horizons.

Selorm Adadevoh, the outgoing CEO of MTN Ghana, emphasized that the robotics center will serve as a dynamic learning hub, fostering innovation and exploration.



Professor Franklyn Manu, Board Chairman for MTN Ghana Foundation, reiterated the foundation's commitment to closing the digital skills gap, with 75% of its budget allocated to this cause.



Hon. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister for Education, commended the partnership between MTN Ghana Foundation and the Ministry of Education, affirming the government's dedication to enhancing STEM education and equipping students with 21st-century skills.



The Public Relations Officer for Methodist Girls SHS Robotics Clubs, Maame Akua Nkrumah Arko, praised the new facility, noting that it will address challenges faced in their old robotics laboratory.



She also appealed to the government to grant scholarships to students interested in robotics, enabling them to pursue higher education and contribute to Ghana's digital future