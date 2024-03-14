MTN Ghana apologizes to customers for internet connectivity issues

MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana has issued an apology to its subscribers for the difficulties they encountered in accessing data services and reaching the company's call center.

In a statement, MTN Ghana acknowledged the disruption, attributing it to issues with their international undersea cables. The company assured subscribers that its technical teams are collaborating with international partners to resolve the issue promptly.



"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and will provide updates to subscribers as the situation progresses," the statement read.