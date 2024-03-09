MTN Ghana donates GHC19 million maternity and child health facility to Keta Municipal Hospital

The facility is the company's third and largest maternity block project completed in Ghana

MTN, Ghana's leading telecommunications company, has delivered a fully-equipped maternity and child health facility worth Ghs19 million to Keta Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region.

According to the DailyGuide, the facility, which was valued at Ghs15 million initially, includes a 40-bed maternity ward, a 20-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and other essential features.



During a brief ceremony held on Thursday, 7th March 2024, Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, who is also a son of the Anlo State where Keta is located, said that the facility is part of the company's commitment to shared values in the communities in which they operate. He also noted that the facility is in fulfillment of a pledge made on the company's 25th anniversary.



The new facility comprises several essential components, including emergency rooms, a first-stage ward, a delivery ward, recovery rooms, a lie-in ward, and a 20-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) equipped with incubators and ventilators.



It also has two operating theatres, a 20-bed hostel for mothers, two consulting rooms, offices for nurses, a reception and outpatient department area, a laboratory, a dispensary, a scrub and sluice room, an anesthetics room, and an Intensive Care (IC) Ward.



Other features include a restroom for doctors and nurses, a staff eatery, storage and washrooms, a ramp, an electrical and power room, a head of department's office, gas tanks, waste bins, and utility rooms.

Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, stated that the facility is the company's third and largest maternity block project completed in Ghana.



The MTN Ghana Foundation aims to make a tangible impact on the lives of Ghanaians. He expressed satisfaction that the new facility represents a significant improvement over the old facility, which had only twenty wards to cater to over 3,000 maternity and 684 NICU admissions annually.



The new facility is expected to help reduce neonatal mortality from 22.8 deaths in every 1000 live births to nearly 12 deaths per 1000 live births as set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is also expected to reduce maternal mortality from Ghana's current rate of 263 deaths per 1000 births to near the SDG target of 70.



Selorm Adadevoh also announced that the MTN Ghana Foundation had approved a project for the expansion of the accident and emergency block of the Ho Teaching Hospital. Work is scheduled to start in June 2024. The MTN Ghana Foundation has in the past constructed a pipeline to provide potable water for the Kpeve Tongu community and renovated the general OPD and maternity ward of the Kpedze Health Centre.



In the area of education, it has constructed a three-unit classroom block for the Akatsi D/A Basic School and a 50-seater capacity library for Tsito Senior High School. There is also a 30-seater ICT center and library for the Ablove/Nolope community, all in the Volta Region.

Dr. Kubio Chrysantus, the Volta Regional Director of Health Services, commended the MTN Ghana Foundation for providing the largest health project in the Volta Region by any corporate entity.



He noted that the investment would attract and retain highly skilled professionals and reduce maternal and neonatal mortality in Keta and the surrounding communities. The facility will also serve as a hub for the training of newly qualified doctors in gynecology and surgery, with the hope of positioning the Keta Municipal Hospital as a center for training in Medicine and Pediatric discipline in the future.



The Municipal Health Director, Mr. Emmanuel Kona, recounted that despite being a referral facility, health workers worked under difficult conditions, including nursing mothers and babies on the floor.



The Awoemefia commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture and urged the staff and management of the Hospital and residents to take good care of the facility to ensure it remains in pristine condition at all times.