MTN faces pushback from Communications Minister over 5G monopolization

Communication Minister breaks its dominance; rejects company’s US$250 Million

MTN's efforts to dominate Ghana's 5G market has met resistance from Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who advocates for shared 5G infrastructure among telecom companies.

The government awarded Next Gen Infraco Ltd. the contract to roll out 5G, a move criticized by MTN and investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni for lack of transparency.



Minister Owusu-Ekuful remains committed to ensuring affordable and competitive 5G services, aiming to prevent a single entity from monopolizing the telecom sector.

The project involves multiple partners, including Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra, with Microsoft expressing interest.



Read full article