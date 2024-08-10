MTN launches MoMo month, reaffirms commitment to fighting MoMo fraud

CEO Shaibu Haruna emphasized the importance of customer vigilance

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana, through its subsidiary Mobile Money Limited (MML), has reaffirmed its commitment to combating MoMo fraud and safeguarding customer funds.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 MoMo Month, CEO Shaibu Haruna emphasized the importance of customer vigilance, urging users to protect their PINs and avoid fraudulent links and messages.



He highlighted MoMo's significant impact on Ghana’s digital payment landscape, driving financial inclusion and empowering small businesses.

Haruna stressed that ongoing investments in security measures and partnerships with stakeholders are crucial for expanding and securing Ghana's digital payments ecosystem.



