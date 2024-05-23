Madina, Agbogbloshie, Makola, Tudu, Lapaz others most polluted areas in Accra

This discussion marked the inaugural Air Quality Awareness Week

A communiqué from the Breathe Accra Project has identified Madina Zongo Junction, Agbogbloshie, Makola, Tudu, Oxford Street, Lapaz, and Kaneshie Market as Accra's most polluted areas.

Issued after a roundtable at SunLodge Hotel, a statement discussed policy measures to combat rising air pollution in Accra and other Ghanaian cities.



This discussion marked the inaugural Air Quality Awareness Week by the Ghana Urban Air Quality Project.

The communiqué calls for government and stakeholder action to tackle air pollution challenges effectively.



