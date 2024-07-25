Madina MP robbed, laptop and mobile phone stolen

MP Sosu is safe and appreciates the support from well-wishers

Early on July 24, 2024, thieves broke into the Madina Constituency MP Francis-Xavier Sosu's office around 4 a.m., stealing his laptop and mobile phone.

The robbers, unable to access the inner office, tampered with the windows before escaping.



The MP’s private security personnel are under questioning, and the Madina Divisional police are investigating.

