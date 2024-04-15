Madina-based hospital registers 10,000 residents for NHIS

The initiative aims to provide free medical services to residents at the hospital

The F. Alpha and Omega Specialist Hospital in Madina has commenced the registration of approximately 10,000 residents from Madina and its surroundings onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This initiative, conducted in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), aims to provide free medical services to residents at the hospital, Graphic Online reports.



Situated on a three-acre plot at Madina Powerland near the Ritz Junction, the four-story facility offers a range of medical services, including general Out-Patient Department and In-Patient services, specialized surgical procedures, pediatrics, antenatal, obstetrics, and gynecological services.



Additionally, the NHIA-accredited hospital provides laboratory services, pharmacy, ear, nose, and throat clinics, eye clinics, dental clinics, and in vitro fertilization services.



At the hospital's opening ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Francis Fosu, shared his motivation for establishing the hospital, citing the loss of his sister due to the family's inability to afford her surgery in the past. He emphasized the hospital's commitment to providing quality healthcare to all, particularly the underprivileged.



"We have seen that the poor in society are suffering when it comes to accessing healthcare services at the higher levels. They don’t have money to pay. So our vision is to provide quality healthcare for all,” Mr. Fosu explained.

He also announced that the hospital plans to register 10,000 NHIS clients within the community to ensure that everyone can access the facility without financial barriers.



Mr. Fosu further called for a collaborative effort between the government, pharmaceutical companies, and health service providers to address the challenges posed by NHIA tariffs, which he identified as a significant issue for service providers.



He emphasized the need for a roadmap to review the NHIA tariffs to ensure sustainability for both patients and service providers.



Deputy Director for Claims at NHIA, Owusu Ansah, affirmed NHIA's commitment to working on new tariffs that would benefit both patients and service providers.



He highlighted three key projects being undertaken by NHIA under the leadership of the new CEO, Dr. Da Costa Aboagye, including regenerative health, the establishment of wellness centers in hospital facilities, and the ongoing review of tariffs, which is currently under discussion.