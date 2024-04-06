Mahama, Alan, Cheddar attend funeral of the late Sunyanimanhene

Mr. Mahama contributed GHC100,000 and assorted drinks

Hundreds of individuals from diverse backgrounds joined the Sunyani community to observe the fifth-day burial rites (Dotiyie) of the late Sunyanimanhene, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.

The event saw a gathering of people from various spheres, including chiefs, politicians, and the public, coming together to pay their respects.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, alongside members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) such as National Chairman Johnson Aseidu Nketiah, visited the Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II Royal Palace to honor the late chief.



Similarly, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Founder of the Movement For Change (M4C), led his delegation to mourn with the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and the Sunyani Traditional Council.



The funeral grounds witnessed a notable presence of ministers of state, Members of Parliament from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC, as well as representatives from various institutions, clergy, and chiefs, all gathering to bid farewell to the late chief.



In a show of support, donations were made, with Mr. Mahama contributing GHC100,000 and assorted drinks, and Mr. Kyerematen donating GHC10,000 towards the seven-day traditional burial rites.

Among the dignitaries present was the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, accompanied by his retinue of chiefs.



The Omanhemaa of Sunyani, Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, and sub-chiefs received the mourners and delegations during the ceremony.



The burial service, conducted by Reverend Benjamin Appiah, the Brong Ahafo Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, marked a solemn but culturally vibrant event.



The elaborate traditional burial rites, which commenced on Monday and will conclude on Saturday, brought socio-economic activities in Sunyani to a temporary halt, with the central business district affected.



Reflecting on the late chief's life, Mr. Mahama highlighted Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II's significant roles under the administrations of late former Presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Evans Atta Mills.

He noted the late chief's contributions as a Board Chairman of the Community and Water Sanitation and as a member and later Chairman of the Brong Ahafo Regional Lands Commission.







