Mahama accuses NPP of stealing building materials for Garu Hospital

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer, has accused the ruling NPP of stealing building materials intended for the Garu Hospital.

He claims his administration was nearing completion of the hospital before being ousted in 2016, but the current government abandoned the project and took the materials.



During a recent speech, Mahama criticized the NPP's lack of commitment to public welfare, urging voters to accept any election handouts but choose a party that genuinely aims to improve their lives and future generations.

He stressed that even if projects are abandoned, materials should remain for future governments to use.



