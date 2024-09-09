Mahama accuses govt of neglecting development in Wenchi

John Dramani Mahama

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's flagbearer, has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for neglecting development in Wenchi, Bono Region.

He assured the people that if elected in the upcoming elections, he would bring the needed development to the area.



Speaking at a community event in Wenchi, Mahama highlighted the people's faith in him due to his experience.

He also announced that his nomination forms for the 2024 election would be submitted to the Electoral Commission by NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as part of their campaign to "reset" Ghana's economy and build a better future.



