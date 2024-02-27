Mahama advocates overseas nursing opportunities to alleviate unemployment crisis

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed a solution to the issue of unemployment among health workers, particularly nurses, by suggesting that some should be sent to work in other countries.

The former president considers that sending nurses abroad would be more beneficial than leaving them without work in the country.



During his tour of the Savannah Region, Mahama spoke to student nurses and stressed the importance of nurses finding employment after their education.



Mahama recommends creating a unit within the Ministry of Employment that is dedicated to the recruitment of nurses who meet the required standards for export.

“We aim to increase the number of health workers and nurses we produce and will employ as many as possible. At the same time, we will enter into agreements with other countries where we can send our nurses to work on fixed contracts.



Therefore, the Ministry of Employment will have a unit responsible for recruiting nurses and ensuring they have the necessary qualifications to work in international hospitals.”