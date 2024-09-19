News

Mahama assures nursing trainees of automatic posting after school

Nurses Mahama encouraged voters to support his initiatives

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

John Dramani Mahama, NDC's 2024 presidential candidate, promised to reinstate automatic job postings for nursing trainees if elected.

During a visit to Ntrotroso College of Nursing and Midwifery, Mahama assured students that their conditions would improve under his leadership.

He also highlighted his 'No Fees Stress' policy, which aims to eliminate school fees for first-year students.

Mahama encouraged voters to support his initiatives and the '24-hour economy' on December 7.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh