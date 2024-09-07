Mahama clears the air on issues with Dromankese Chiefs

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied claims that his campaign disrespected the chiefs of Dromankese during his recent tour of the Bono East Region.

Some chiefs were seen in a video cursing Mahama’s campaign for allegedly snubbing them.



However, Mahama explained that his team had informed the chiefs in advance that they would not visit the palace due to a late schedule but invited them to the rally.

He expressed surprise at the accusations, reaffirmed his respect for traditional leaders, and promised to make future events more inclusive of chiefs.



Read full article