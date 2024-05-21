Mahama condemns partisan recruitment in EC ahead of 2024 elections

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised concerns about what he terms partisan recruitment practices within the Electoral Commission (EC).

Mr. Mahama criticised the hiring of known NPP members by the EC, stating that such actions are unacceptable and should be stopped immediately. He expressed these concerns during a meeting with Christian leaders in Accra, emphasising that the NDC will strongly oppose these recruitments.



"People who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party—how do you expect them to be neutral and fair?" Mahama questioned. "For instance, our last complaint was about the recruitment of returning officers."

He referenced comments made by NPP member Hopeson Adorye, who allegedly stated on radio that NPP executives from Kumawu were brought to the Ejisu by-election as returning officers. "There are pictures of some of them who are executives," Mahama added.



Mahama urged immediate action to ensure the neutrality and fairness of the Electoral Commission, particularly as the December elections approach.