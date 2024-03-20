Mahama criticises Akufo-Addo's directive on Anti-LGBTQ bill as lack of respect for Parliament

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, voiced concerns regarding President Akufo-Addo’s directive to Parliament to halt the transmission of the anti-gay bill for assent.

In a letter dated March 18, 2024, the Office of the President, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, instructed Parliament to refrain from sending the bill to President Akufo-Addo due to pending applications before the Supreme Court.



During his 'Building Ghana Tour', the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), condemned the move, asserting that the President’s Secretary lacks the authority to issue such directives as Parliament operates independently. He stressed that the action demonstrated disrespect towards Parliament and its Clerk, undermining principles of good governance.

"The president’s secretary doesn’t have the authority to write such a letter because parliament is constitutionally independent. You can say that you are waiting for the Supreme Court’s ruling, but you cannot tell the clerk not to submit the bill to the presidency. The letter smacks of disrespect, he’s acting as if he has power more than Parliament. It doesn’t augur well for good governance. As for us NDC, we abide by laws," he said.