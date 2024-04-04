Mahama criticizes National Cathedral project over education and infrastructure priorities

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has criticized the decision to prioritize the construction of a national cathedral over crucial educational and infrastructural needs in Ghana.

He expressed doubt over the wisdom of such a decision, suggesting that even God would not place the construction of a cathedral above investments in education.



Speaking at a public lecture at Wisconsin University, the former president said, “For me, the national cathedral was a covenant somebody made with God, an individual. He said he swore to God that if he became president, he would build a cathedral for him. From my perspective, it is his promise to build a house for God.



“I am sure that if he really had asked God what he wanted him to do with $400 million; I don’t think God would have chosen a cathedral when $400 million could have provided textbooks for all our students. I don’t think God would have asked you for a cathedral when we could have used the money to dualise the road from Accra to Cape Coast. People die every day on that road because it’s a single road.”



He argued that investments in education and infrastructure should take precedence over the cathedral project.

According to Mahama, the national cathedral project represents a personal commitment made by President Akufo-Addo, and using taxpayer money or borrowing funds for its construction would not be justified.



He added, “So, God didn’t ask for it, somebody promised it to God, it was a personal promise, and if I have $400 million God will be angry with me if I use it to build that cathedral. I am not going to take taxpayers’ money or borrow $400 million from any source to build this cathedral.”



Mahama's comments highlight the ongoing debate in Ghana over the prioritization of projects and allocation of resources.



As the country prepares for the 2024 elections, issues such as the National Cathedral Project are likely to remain topics of discussion among politicians and the public alike.