Mahama criticizes government's tablet distribution as vote-buying tactic

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed disapproval of the government's decision to allocate funds for providing free tablets to senior high school students, labeling it as a political maneuver to gain votes.

Speaking at a special public lecture at the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, Mahama criticized the government for neglecting essential ongoing educational projects while prioritizing the distribution of tablets.



The former President highlighted the lack of textbooks in basic schools over the past four years and questioned the government's decision to prioritize tablets over addressing this pressing issue.



He suggested that the allocation of state resources should focus on addressing critical needs within the education sector rather than using them for politically motivated initiatives.

Mahama emphasized that the timing of the tablet distribution, just ahead of the voter registration period for pre-tertiary students, raises suspicions of political expediency.



He suggested that the government's motive behind providing tablets to students is to entice them to vote for the ruling party in the upcoming elections, referring to it as a "bribe" to secure votes.