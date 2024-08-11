News

Mahama defends removal of nursing allowances, vows to complete Agenda 111 Projects

Mahama John Filllle.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former President and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, during a campaign stop ahead of the December 7th elections, defended his administration’s decision to replace nursing trainee allowances with student loans.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live