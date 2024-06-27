Mahama donates GH¢50,000 to Buz stop boys

John Dramani Mahama praised the group's dedication to improving sanitation

Former President John Dramani Mahama has donated GH¢50,000 to the Buzstopboys to support their Clean Ghana campaign.

During the event, Mahama emphasized the importance of voluntarism in maintaining urban cleanliness, addressing the challenges of urban anonymity and growing waste volumes.



He praised the group's dedication to improving sanitation, recalling the communal cleaning practices of his childhood.

Mahama also highlighted the significant issue of plastic pollution and called for public support for such initiatives, stressing his support was non-partisan.



