Mahama donates power plant to Assemblies of God church in Kumasi

John Dramani Mahama

In fulfillment of his promise, former President John Dramani Mahama, the 2024 Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has donated a 40KVP power plant to the Assemblies of God-Kwadaso Great Chapel branch in Kumasi.

Mr. Mahama cited the urgent need for the donation in light of the current power supply challenges facing the country, expressing concern over recent power outages that have left many Ghanaians in darkness.



During his visit to the church for its 9th Regional Council Meeting and the ordination of 28 ministers from Ashanti West in January, Mr. Mahama pledged to provide the power plant, a promise he has now fulfilled.







Initially, the church had launched a fundraising campaign to purchase the power plant, but Mr. Mahama intervened to offer one instead. The power plant was delivered by Joshua Alabi, representing Mr. Mahama, on March 24.

Mr. Mahama attributed the current power crisis to mismanagement by the governing NPP, highlighting the excess power capacity left by the NDC in 2016.



Prof. Alabi, speaking on behalf of Mr. Mahama, emphasized the NDC's understanding of the church's difficulties, prompting the donation.



The power plant is expected to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the church's activities, improving the environment for spiritual growth and fellowship.



Prof. Alabi commended the church leadership for their dedication and encouraged them to continue praying for a peaceful election in December 2024.