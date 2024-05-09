Mahama encourages voters amidst registration challenges

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged eligible voters, especially first-timers facing challenges during the ongoing nationwide voter registration, not to be discouraged.

In a Facebook post, Mahama acknowledged the rocky start of the registration exercise, plagued by technical issues, but urged people to persist. He encouraged those who couldn't register on the first day to try again, emphasizing the importance of their votes in the upcoming December 7 elections.



The registration process faced a delayed start last Tuesday due to system failures, resulting in frustrated prospective registrants.



Despite the late start, the Electoral Commission (EC) eventually resolved the technical challenges, allowing the exercise to proceed smoothly in most centers.



Many centers saw minimal turnout as prospective registrants had left by the time the issues were resolved, leading to concerns about the overall registration numbers.



The EC attributed the delays to technical challenges with internet connectivity, which were later rectified.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the EC, confirmed that the technical challenges had been resolved, and the registration was proceeding smoothly.



The EC aims to register 623,000 eligible persons during the 21-day exercise, targeting those who have turned 18 and others who couldn't register in 2023.



Despite the initial setbacks, visits to registration centers in the Greater Accra Region revealed that the exercise was now running smoothly.



Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC flag bearer's running mate, expressed satisfaction with the exercise but criticized the technical challenges that marred its start.