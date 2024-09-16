News

Mahama endorses 30-page 'For The Records' book

JM Book53619001 Mahama displayig the book during his tour in the Greater Accra Region

Mon, 16 Sep 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has endorsed a 30-page publication titled “For The Records”, which highlights the infrastructural achievements of the previous NDC government in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency.

Authored by Raphael Apetorgbor, Deputy Communications Officer, the book documents projects abandoned under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.

At a community event, Mahama emphasized the NDC's commitment to development, pledging to complete roads and the E-block schools if re-elected.

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, who launched the book, encouraged its use as a tool to counter misinformation and showcase the NDC's contributions.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com