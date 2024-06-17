Mahama had no hand in UGMC, Mills and Akufo-Addo built it, says Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign Team, has clarified that former President John Mahama did not build the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

According to Aboagye, the centre was built by late President John Evans Atta-Mills and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He clarified that Mahama only continued the project from where Mills left off, but did not complete it. Akufo-Addo completed phase one and commissioned it, and also initiated and completed phase two.

Aboagye further questioned the NDC's logic in claiming credit for Terminal 3 at Kotoka International Airport but disputing the NPP's achievement in building phase two of UGMC.



