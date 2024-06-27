Mahama holds discussions with Korean ambassador

Former President John Mahama in a meeting with South Korean Ambassador Park Kyongsig

Former President John Mahama has expressed gratitude to South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt and aiding its economic recovery.

In a meeting with South Korean Ambassador Park Kyongsig, Mahama highlighted the impact of this gesture on Ghana’s debt restructuring.



Park detailed a $2 billion bilateral framework covering healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture, including new rice varieties to boost food sufficiency.

Mahama outlined the NDC’s plans for rice mills and Farmer Service Centres, requested further water supply support for northern Ghana, and emphasized his vision for Ghana’s power sector.



Mr. Mahama also urged international advocacy for free and fair elections in 2024.



