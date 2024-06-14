Mahama is committed to long-term goals – Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Organizations Relations for the NDC has reiterated former President John Mahama's commitment to Ghana's long-term development goals in a meeting with ISODEC.

He highlighted Mahama's transformative projects, including Vision 2020 and the 40-year Development Plan, which aimed to address economic diversification, infrastructure development, and social welfare enhancement.

Dr. Otokunor expressed disappointment that the subsequent NPP government did not continue these projects, but remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the need for a unified approach to national development, collaboration between government and civil society organizations, and collective effort to realize the long-term goals established during Mahama's tenure.



Read full article