Mahama is disconnected from economic realities – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Daily Guide

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has criticized NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for claiming the economy has collapsed due to poor leadership.

At the 8th CEOs Summit, Bawumia argued that Mahama overlooks external factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war that have impacted the economy.



He asserted that the current administration has managed the economy better than Mahama's tenure, citing improved economic management, reduced unemployment, and increased agricultural productivity despite global crises.

Bawumia highlighted the government’s judicious use of funds and beneficial projects as evidence of their superior performance.



