Mahama justifying decision to cancel Nursing and Teacher trainee allowances show his wickedness to Ghanaians – Chairman Bukari

Bono East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP Ibrahim Baba Bukari

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP Ibrahim Baba Bukari (Chairman IB, the Game Changer) says no amount of explanation from former president John Dramani Mahama will exonerate him from his wickedness to Ghanaians while in office as president.

According to him, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, in an attempt to score cheap political points has been justifying some unpopular decisions he took during his time as president, including how he (Mr Mahama) rudely canceled the nursing trainee and Teacher trainee allowances



The NPP chairman in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng oon Monday December 18,2023 observed that, Mr John Dramani Mahama is only showing signs of remorse because he wants to be president again.



Mr Mahama stopped the payments in the lead-up to the December 2016 elections.



The decision which was unpopular among sections of the public saw Mr John Mahama being criticized by the then-opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)



But speaking to students of Sefwi Wiaso Nurses Training College, in his recent Building the Ghana Tour, the NDC flagbearer,, John Dramani Mahama explained the reason behind the decision to replace the allowances with loans.

He says his government realized it had to take several years for nurses who graduate to be posted to their various stations.



However, if more infrastructure was built, there would be more spaces to be occupied by nurses and more jobs created.



Mr Ibrahim Baba Bukari responding to the explanation has urged youth in the country not to never believe that former President John Mahama is capable of maintaining the teachers and nurses trainee allowances restored by President Akufo-Addo after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration had cancelled it.



“In as I find the sudden U-turn by Mr. Mahama on this important national issue curious, it brings closure to the political debate on the matter and vindicates the decision by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government to restore teacher and nursing trainee allowances,” he said.