Mahama launches 'Building Ghana Tour' in Northern Region

John Dramani Mahama in the northern region

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has commenced his Building Ghana Tour with a vibrant start in the Northern Region.

Over the course of two days, Mahama, the leader of the opposition NDC, will traverse the Mion, Gushegu, and Yendi constituencies on Monday, February 5th, 2024.



The second day of the tour will witness engagements in the four constituencies within the Tamale Township, including Tamale Central, Tamale North, Tamale South, and Sagnarigu constituencies.



This transformative journey is crafted to establish connections with supporters, instill hope, and uphold commitments made to NDC branch executives.

The Building Ghana Tour serves as a significant platform for Mahama to engage with Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, including ardent supporters and sympathizers of the NDC.



The tour itinerary boasts a wide array of activities, ranging from courtesy calls on chiefs, town hall meetings, community durbars, to extensive dialogues with various stakeholders.