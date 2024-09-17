News

Mahama left a tattered economy, not a robust one – Dr George Domfe

HeorgedamfeScreenshot 2024 09 17 052137.png Dr. George Domfe

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Development Economist Dr. George Domfe, a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Ghana's Centre for Social Policy Studies, has dismissed former President John Mahama's claim that he left a strong economy for President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking at an economic symposium in Winneba, Dr. Domfe labeled Mahama's statement as dishonest, citing lower economic performance during his tenure compared to Akufo-Addo’s administration, despite global challenges like COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

He highlighted Akufo-Addo’s achievements, including higher economic growth and lower inflation rates, urging Ghanaians to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for continued progress.

