Mahama links Akufo-Addo's hesitation on anti-LGBTQ+ bill to foreign aid dependency

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has attributed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's apparent reluctance to endorse the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to Ghana's reliance on foreign aid.

President Akufo-Addo recently informed members of the diplomatic community that he would await the Supreme Court ruling on the bill before making a decision, citing legal considerations.



This hesitation follows advice from the Finance Ministry advising against endorsing the contentious bill due to concerns over potential ramifications on international financial assistance.



The proposed legislation, aimed at penalizing individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ and those advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, has ignited significant public discourse.

During his Building Ghana Tour in Accra, Mahama addressed religious leaders, outlining his vision to cultivate a self-reliant economy to shield Ghana from external influences.



Mahama remarked, "It seems President Akufo-Addo is hesitant to sign the bill because of ongoing legal challenges. This underscores the importance of self-reliance. When we depend on others, they can dictate terms to us. If we were self-reliant, external pressures would be negligible. Therefore, promoting self-reliance should be a cornerstone of our economic policies."