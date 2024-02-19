Mahama outlines vision for a 24-hour economy

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has clarified his stance on the 24-hour economy proposal in a recent Facebook post, outlining his vision for the initiative should he assume the presidency in 2025.

Mahama's objective is to facilitate businesses in Ghana to operate in three shifts, fostering a 24-hour economy aimed at making the country self-reliant and focusing on export-driven growth.



To realize this goal, Mahama emphasizes the need for collaboration between the government and the private sector. The envisioned 24-hour economy aims to create employment opportunities, particularly for young people, address unemployment issues, and enhance the overall living standards of Ghanaians.



Mahama's administration plans to introduce new laws, including labor laws and tax incentives, to support companies operating round the clock. The proposal includes favorable tax policies, stimulus packages, and financial assistance for specific industries such as agro-processing and manufacturing.



To further support the initiative, he aims to prioritize the purchase of local products and services. According to him, steps will be taken to ensure the smooth functioning of the 24-hour economy, with a focus on crucial components like security, sanitation, cleaning, and environmental protection.

He adds that financial services at the ports will be operational 24/7 to reduce delays and congestion, contributing to the overall success of the initiative.



