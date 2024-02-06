News

News
0

Mahama pledges cotton sector revitalization for youth employment in Northern Region

John Mahama Matching NPP Boot For Boot John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 6 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, in his bid to win the 2024 presidential election, has committed to reinvigorating the cotton sector in Northern Ghana to spur youth employment.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader outlined plans for government investment in the industry to enhance the commercial viability of cotton production, emphasizing its potential to transform the economy.

Additionally, Mahama pledged support for farmers to cultivate high-quality cotton, citing its adaptability to weather conditions and minimal impact on other crops.

Speaking at a town hall gathering in Tamale on February 6, 2024, as part of his "Building Ghana Tour," Mahama addressed concerns raised by various professional associations, including teachers, butchers, barbers, and dressmakers.

