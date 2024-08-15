News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Mahama pledges job creation and infrastructure boost in Volta Region

Mahama Afedeeee Mahama reflected on his previous term's achievements in building hospitals, roads, and schools

Thu, 15 Aug 2024 Source: hotfmghana.com

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has promised to create more job opportunities, especially for the youth, if he wins the December 7 general elections.

During his campaign in the Volta Region, he emphasized prioritizing employment while continuing infrastructure development.

Mahama reflected on his previous term's achievements in building hospitals, roads, and schools, and introduced the concept of a "24-Hour Economy" to drive employment growth in high-unemployment regions.

He also pledged to complete unfinished roads in Hohoe and upgrade the local clinic to a polyclinic.

Read full article

Source: hotfmghana.com