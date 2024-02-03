Mahama pledges to allocate 30% of his appointments to women

John Dramani Mahama with market women

Former President John Mahama has affirmed his dedication to gender equality by pledging that 30% of his appointees would be women should he win the 2024 elections. This commitment, he stated, reflects his vision for a government that is more inclusive and diverse.

Mahama underscored that his initiative resonates with the broader global objective of attaining gender balance in leadership roles. He emphasised the pivotal role of women in decision-making capacities, highlighting the wealth of untapped talent and capability they possess.



Speaking at a community engagement event in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region, as part of his Building the Ghana Tour, the former president outlined his determination to empower women to actively contribute to the nation's development through significant representation in government.

Mahama, addressing the socialist ethos of the NDC, stressed the party's commitment to equality and social justice. He expressed his belief that elevating more women to key positions in his administration would not only adhere to these principles but also foster a government that is more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the populace.