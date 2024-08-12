Mahama promises $3 billion digital investment and one million coding training for youth

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has committed to prioritizing digital skills and training for Ghanaian youth if elected.

Speaking at the NDC Youth Manifesto launch on August 12, 2024, Mahama emphasized that his administration would train one million young Ghanaians in coding and invest $3 billion, in partnership with the private sector, to build a robust technology and FinTech industry.



This investment aims to create jobs, boost economic growth, and equip Ghanaian youth with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

Additionally, Mahama announced plans to implement a 24-hour economy in 2025, designed to open new job markets and foster innovation.



Read full article