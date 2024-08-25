News

Mahama promises National Economic Dialogue in first 120 days in office

JmScreenshot 2024 08 25 044344.png John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.neatfmonline.com

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has pledged to hold a National Economic Dialogue within his first 120 days if elected President in 2024.

This dialogue aims to develop a 4-year fiscal consolidation program to rebuild Ghana's economy.

During the NDC's manifesto launch, Mahama outlined key economic policies, including abolishing the E-levy and other taxes, stabilizing the Ghana Cedi, reviewing import duties, and investigating the NPP's Gold-for-Oil deal.

He also promised to restore licenses to wrongfully collapsed banks and enhance local participation in the financial sector.

Additionally, he aims to ensure statutory funds are used for their intended purposes.

Read full article

Source: www.neatfmonline.com