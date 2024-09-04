Mahama promises a cashew factory in Bono East

John Dramani Mahama

John Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate, has pledged to establish a cashew factory in Bono East if elected.

This initiative is part of his party's 24-Hour Economic Policy aimed at boosting local industry and job creation.



Mahama outlined plans for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to build the factory, which will enhance local processing and export of cashews.

He promised to set fair producer prices for cashew farmers, similar to cocoa pricing, ensuring they receive better compensation and benefits from the industry.



Read full article